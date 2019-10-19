Kourtney Kardashian surprised a cardinal change of image
American model Kourtney Kardashian tried on an image with a high ponytail, the singer Ariana Grande.
39-year-old American model Kourtney Kardashian published in Instagram picture which depicted with blond long hair styled into a high ponytail – a hairstyle that is typically American singer Ariana Grande.
“No tears left to cry,” the caption to the picture she gave the name of the song from the repertoire of the Grande, which translates as “No tears left to cry”.
Thus, Kardashian said that the creation of the image she was inspired by the image of a Grande.
Kourtney Kardashian was born in Los Angeles, 18 April 1979. She’s the eldest daughter of the late attorney Robert Kardashian and socialite Kris Jenner.
She has two sisters, Chloe and Kim, and brother Rob, stepbrothers Burton Jenner, Brandon Jenner and Brody Jenner, stepsister Casey Jenner and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.