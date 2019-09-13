Kourtney Kardashian surprised the archival photo with the sisters
Kourtney Kardashian decided to dilute hot videos and photos featuring all sisters of the Kardashian-Jenner in tight underwear, which filled the network. And I chose a very good option – archival photo where she poses with Kim and Chloe. Young beauty sitting on the couch in the same coats leopard. And if Kim looks very recognizable – the same expressive features and thick, dark hair, Kourtney and Khloe changed significantly. Junior Chloe in the photo has not become a blonde, and Courtney, it turns out, wore funny short bangs.
“105 days until Christmas (not a wig),” wrote under a photo of Courtney, who loves to make fun of their archived images. Photo was a huge success, the army of followers of the famous sisters who had already put the post more than 800 thousand likes.
We will remind, today, on the agenda at the famous family – to promote the new collection spanx from Kim Kardashina. To promo Kim attracted all sister, removing them in a sexy bodysuit. Kylie stood out: her video has turned as hot. But 40-year-old Courtney also appeared in a rather provocative manner. She tried on a black linen, on top of which wore a black jacket with long belt, stilettos and dark sunglasses.
Courtney advertises lingerie Kim (video: instagram.com/kourtneykardash)
Telling the facts from his biography and talking about respect to your body, it is in the course undressing and posing in candid poses sitting on a chair. The movie was an instant success and is certainly sent for the purchase of linen not one thousand followers Courtney.