Kourtney Kardashian touched nice photo with the kids
Kourtney Kardashian is the eldest of the famous sisters, who does not often indulge their followers posts. As a true businesswoman, she’s a lot of time on their projects. We will remind, recently celebrity has launched a lifestyle website poosh.com and now her stories can often see links to various useful materials.
Also mother of three children and loves spending time with his family. How she manages to pay attention to their education in their frenzied employment, remains a mystery, but, nevertheless, Courtney is periodically shared with the followers combines pictures from a variety of walks and hikes.
A few hours ago, she showed quite a rare shot where they are posing Threesome with daughter Penelope, and his young son. Courtney with the children sit, wrapped in a towel on the boat. Apparently, the company has just come out of the water. This is evidenced, at least, wet hair Penelope and swimwear for girls.
The Courtney accompanied the touching caption: “Focus on what you love and what satisfies you.” To complete the picture, the photo does not have enough older child, but it still turned out cute and cozy. Just an hour and the gathered a lot of likes and warm words.
Interestingly, both of Courtney’s son is 9-year-old Mason dash and 4-year-old Rhine Eston – born on the same day. In honor of the birth of their babies, which they noted on December 14, Courtney wrote a touching post: “Yesterday I woke up with such a happy heart that God has blessed me with two of the greatest guys in the world. Such a connection. Happy Birthday, Mason and the Rhine!”.
Penelope, who recently turned 7 years old, she also prepared a lot of warm words. “I’m so in love with her. I can’t believe she is 7 years old. She inspires me to be a completely improved version of myself. What I learned from her is immeasurable. Unconditional, pure love,” she wrote under the selfies and posing with Penelope.
By the way, the little darling of all of the relatives. For your kindness and ability to make friends with her entire family, including numerous cousins, and aunts, uncles and grandmothers. Kriss Jenner in honor of her day could not resist the enthusiasm, calling the girl “ray of light” in their life, “best sister, daughter, granddaughter, and cousin”.