Kourtney Kardashian touts its own brand swimwear

| August 11, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
The star starred in a Frank and daring way to advertise their own brand. The cut of the swimsuit at the hips exposed part of the bikini, Courtney.

Star of the American reality show, Kourtney Kardashian revealed the in a revealing swimsuit with a leopard print. Photo appeared on page star in Instagram, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.

Кортни Кардашьян рекламирует купальники собственного бренда

For shooting Kourtney chose the leopard print swimsuit with a bandeau bra and panties with high waist and skin-Baring cutouts at the neckline.

