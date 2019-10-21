Kourtney Kardashian trimmed underwear in a translucent corset
40-year-old Kourtney Kardashian has pleased fans with a spectacular photo shoot.
Mother of three children posed in stylish monochrome image.
Courtney wore a translucent corset, which emphasized her sexy hips and ample Breasts.
Finish steel loose white pants.
Instadia left her gorgeous hair loose, carefully placing them along the shoulders.
The reality star earnestly looked directly into the camera, giving the picture a bit of seductiveness.