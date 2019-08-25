Kovalev by knockout hard defended the championship belt and configured to meet a Stud: full…
On Saturday, August 24, in Chelyabinsk, the Russian Sergey Kovalev (34 wins, 29 of them by knockout, 3 losses, 1 draw) defended his WBO light heavyweight title in a fight with Briton Anthony Yard (17 wins, 16 of them by Ko, 1 defeat).
The battle actually took place at home Kovaleva, who was born in the village of Gornyak, which was actually a suburb of Chelyabinsk, it is not surprising that Traktor Arena hall passionately supported his countryman with the release of a boxer in the ring until the final bell. At the same time not knowing earlier defeats Yard feel relaxed and, it seemed, had received pleasure from such a atmosphere in the hall.
However, in the battle, Anthony had a hard time. More experienced “crusher” (a nickname for Kovalev. — Ed.) seized the initiative from the first minutes and methodically began to pick up the key to the defence. But in the eighth round of the British unexpectedly took the initiative and a series of strokes nearly sent to the floor Kovaleva, from such a perspective the Russians saved only the bell.
The small respite allowed 36-year-old Russian to take a breath and continue the fight. And in 11-m round “the crusher” was dealt a crushing blow with the left, after which the Yard fell and was unable to move.
In the end, Kovalev had a successful first defense of the title after the fight-a rematch with the Colombian Ladera Alvarez, which was held in early February of this year, regained the WBO belt.
By the way, before meeting with the Yard’s Russian boxer answered the question, how many fights have plans to spend on a professional ring (after all, Sergei was already 36 years old. — Ed.) and who sees his next opponent. “What exactly I see, so it’s five more fights and the status of the absolute world champion. And, of course, I want fights against the winner of Carnations — Beterbiev of Bivol, Alvarez, “said Kovalev.
