Kowalewski Kolos beat Lviv “Karpaty” compile matches

On Saturday, September 28, in the Ukrainian Premier League held two matches in the framework of the 9th round.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 9-th round
“Karpaty” — “Kolos” — 1:2 (Nazarene, 28 — Meek 8, Wolves, 44). In the 75th minute Ponda (Karpaty) missed a penalty. Youth teams — 2:0.
Oleksandriya — Lviv — 2:0 (BANADA, 35, Bezborodko, 90+2). Youth teams — 1:3.
Kolos from Kovalivka, conducting debut season in the elite division, shows that this season puts before itself ambitious goals. Coach Ruslan Kostyshin got a difficult victory in Lviv against local Karpaty, with all the goals in the match were scored in the first half. After the break, the citizens were able to recoup, but the Portuguese player Ponda missed a penalty. It is noteworthy that the coach of Kovaleva after the game admitted that a draw would be fair result, but the fact of the victory is definitely nice.
Keep up the speed and bronze medalist of the last season of “Alexandria”. This time the team of Vladimir Sharan house defeated the lions, scoring one goal in the closing stages of each half. Now Alexandrians can a good mood to go to Lviv, where 3rd of October in the second round of the group stage of the Europa League will take the Belgian “Gent”.
Standings:
1. “Shakhtar” — 27 points (9 matches);
2. “Alexandria” — 16 (9);
3. Desna — 14 (8);
4. Kolos — 14 (8);
5. “Dinamo” — 14 (8);
6. “Dawn” — 12 (8);
7. “Dnepr-1” — 11 (8);
8. “Mariupol” — 9 (8);
9. Karpaty — 8 (9);
10. Vorskla — 7 (9);
11. “Lions” — 6 (8);
12. “Olympic” — 5 (8).
Sunday, September 29, at the 9-th round of the Premier League will play also: Mariupol — Bryansk “Dynamo” — “Dnepr-1” and “Olimpik” — “the dawn”.
Photo of FC “Karpaty”
