KP and the NDP want the liberals the details of the action on the normalization of relations with China (PHOTO)

Members of Parliament from the Conservatives, said that the Federal opposition parties hope to use the opportunity to conduct the investigation of the Committee in which you need to figure out the details of policy of the liberal government toward China.

Conservative critic Alleles Leona (Leona Alleslev) believes that such an investigation will shed light on the efforts of the liberals to end the deepening diplomatic spat with Canada, China, one result of which were the accusations of former diplomats that the government is trying to “twist their arms”.

David Mulroney and guy Saint-Jacques said in an interview to journalists of the newspaper Globe and Mail that last week when they were supposed to publicly discuss the methods of government policy in dealing with China, they asked a government official with a request, which was obvious subtext, pre-briefing at Ministry of international Affairs of Canada.

The foreign Affairs Committee of the house of Commons will hold an extraordinary meeting at the request of the opposition to discuss the allegations.

Alleles called the charges serious and calls for a liberal majority on the Committee to give approval for an investigation.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insisted that his office had not received any orders in the Ministry, that those went to former diplomats.