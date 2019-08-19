Kris Jenner boasted a figure in a white swimsuit

August 19, 2019
The reality show star Kris Jenner boasted a figure in a white swimsuit. The relevant post was published on page 63-year-old teledive in the network Instagram.

Крис Дженнер похвасталась фигурой в белом купальнике

In your profile, Kris Jenner posted a shot of her posing in a gated white bathing suit, wearing a Cape on top of a similar shade with ruffles. Image complements massive jewelry and sunglasses, and the reality star shamelessly showed subscribers bare feet, abandoning shoes.

Courage Kris Jenner paid off, because its publication was accompanied by numerous compliments from followers of the page mother of the sisters Kardashian-Jenner. Since the placement of the post to appreciate his likes had more than 640 thousand users of a Network.

