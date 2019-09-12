Kris Jenner on the street in Los Angeles in a tuxedo with open neckline
The mother of the sisters Kardashian-Jenner in the 63 looks great.
The paparazzi caught Kris Jenner on the streets of Los Angeles. The reality TV star was impressed by its magnificent appearance.
Don’t know where the reality TV star was heading, but she looked great. She was wearing a black tuxedo, black top with open neckline and mesh, black trousers and black patent pumps.
The outfit Jenner added dark glasses, diamond earrings and a black purse.