Kristen bell and Idina Menzel received a star on the walk of fame in Hollywood
November 25, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
American actress Kristen bell and Idina Menzel received a star on the walk of fame in Hollywood. Artist participating in the joint project — they gave their voices to the main characters of the cartoon “the Cold heart”.
Kristen and Idina are friends in normal life. When he opened them stars in the Alley, they congratulated each other with the award and hugged.
Actress managed to comment on the second part of the cartoon. They talked about their personage, and promised that the second part of the cartoon will be just as fascinating as the first.
Our characters have matured, their new adventures and stories. And if you think for yourself in that time has changed and you do not like the new cartoon, you are sadly mistaken
said the actress.