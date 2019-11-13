Kristen Stewart and Elizabeth banks introduced the new “Charlie’s Angels”
In Los Angeles hosted the premiere of “Charlie’s Angels”, which was a continuation of a feature film of 2000 and the famous series of the 70s.
On the red carpet of “Charlie’s Angels” introduced the female lead roles — Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella of Malinska and the film’s Director Elizabeth banks. The film tells about the special agent and richer than Charles Townshend who gathered a new team of spy-angels — a lover of parties Sabine Wilson (Kristen Stewart), Jane’s fighting Kano (Ella of Malinska) and academic heleno Chaplin (Naomi Scott). Director Elizabeth banks admitted that they picked Kristen Stewart is no ordinary role in the movie she is a funny girl — as opposed to all her past “depressed” heroines.
Naomi Scott in jewelry Mean premiere, Kristen appeared in a shiny mini dress Germanier, embroidered with sequins, and suede dark blue shoes.
Recall that in 2000, rolling out the first feature film “Charlie’s Angels”, starring roles in which she played Cameron Diaz, drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu.