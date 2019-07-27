Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell for a walk in Los Angeles: new photo of the pair
29-year-old Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell were again seen together. The girls went for a walk through the streets of Los Angeles, during which went to several shopping centers. In public, Kristen and Stella’s feelings for each other did not show, behaved modestly and about something talking quietly.
For walking around the city the star of the Saga “Twilight” (Twilight) and Victoria’s Secret angel chose a pair of images in a favorite casual style. For Stewart was a white loose-fitting tee, ripped boyfriend jeans and white sneakers. Stella was in a white cropped top and ultra-short black shorts.
Recently the girls came back with a joint holiday on the island of Capri. There, according to eyewitnesses, Kristen and Stella were more relaxed. Friend were enjoying a walk on a yacht, drinking white wine, gently hugging and kissing.
Recall that for the first time about the reunion of Stewart and Maxwell spoke at the end of April. After some time, the actress and model went together on a joint trip than only fueled rumors about a possible resumption of his novel. Recently, the same girl went together to Paris to attend the presentation of Chanel, then almost immediately flew to Capri.