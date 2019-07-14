Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell together attended the presentation in Paris
29-year-old Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell continue to heat up rumors about their reunion. The day before they were spotted at the international airport in new York. It has now turned out where it went girl yesterday they came together for a presentation of the new makeup collection Chanel autumn-winter in Paris.
In the event Kristen and Stella behaved very modestly, and tried not to attract too much attention. The press will, they posed separately, and on the presentation they mainly communicate with other people.
Recall that the first rumors about the reunion of Stewart and Maxwell appeared in may of this year. Then actress and model was seen together on a walk. After that, Internet users have suggested that girls have again decided to be together. Others, by the way, we are convinced that now in the relationship Kristen and Stella has no romantic overtones, and they’re just friends.
Before celebrities were Dating for about two years and broke up in the summer of 2018. In December of the same year, Kristen had an affair with Sara Dinkin. They spent a lot of time together, but their relationship in the press did not comment. Stella same since the breakup with Kristen with plunged into work and, according to rumors, was hoping to be reunited with her.