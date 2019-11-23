Kristen Stewart attended the British premiere of the film “Charlie’s Angels” in a very strange outfit
29-year-old actress Kristen Stewart attended the British premiere of the film “Charlie’s Angels”.
This time for the road Kristen came out in a very strange dress from the brand Thom Browne, which picked up pointed toe heels and your favorite massive decorations in the form of chains on the neck. The image complements the intense eye makeup with arrows and ruffled styling.
Not only was Kristen on the track looked a little strange. Her colleague Naomi Scott was in a black latex outfit, on top of which wore a black short dress with flowers, embroidered with blue sequins. The image was completed lacquered louboutins high heels.
Another heroine of the film Ella Balinska decided to wear maximally closed tight dress with very high slit and black pumps with a scattering of rhinestones.
“Charlie’s angels” — the story of a new generation of the magical and dangerous spies who work for a mysterious boss Charlie. In Ukrainian the film is already out, and celebrities have appreciated this film.