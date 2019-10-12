Kristen Stewart has planned for 2020 shooting your own movie
Kristen Stewart is preparing a film adaptation of the biographical book of American writer Lydia Yuknavitch “Chronology of water” (“The Chronology of Water”).
It tells the story of the athletes, which for many years has been swimming, but decides to become an artist.
“Of all the modern literature I have ever read, this book is my favorite. Yuknewicz considering their pain and bodily experience, aggressive and honest telling about the life of women,” said Stewart in an interview with Variety.