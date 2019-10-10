Kristen Stewart in a black tuxedo at the film festival in California
29-year-old Kristen Stewart continues to promote new film with his participation “to Spite of enemies” (Seberg). Last week, the actress has presented this film at the film festival in London and now returned to America to attend an international film festival in mill valley, California.
At the event in the framework of her promo tour, Kristen appeared in a sexual way: she was wearing a classic black tuxedo, which was wearing a lace bra bras. Look Stuart was supplemented with a rough chain around his neck, garish makeup and casual styling.
It is noteworthy that the rough suits in men’s style — a favorite part of the wardrobe of Kristen. These outfits star often prefers social events and glamorous parties.
Recall that in the movie “to Spite the enemy” Kristen Stewart embodies the image of popular in 1950-e and 1960-e years the actress Jean Seberg. The film tells about a fateful episode in the life of Seeberg — her affair with an African-American leader of the leftist organization the Black Panthers, the conflict with the FBI, moral suffering, separated from her husband and the loss of a child.
In the film Stewart speaks two languages, often changing outfits, and in some scenes appears before the audience naked. The film was first shown at the International Venice film festival in late August. In the Russian hire “to Spite of enemies” will be released in December this year.