Kristen Stewart in an evening gown and sneakers at the premiere of “Charlie’s Angels”
29-year-old Kristen Stewart continues to provide the public one of the main premieres of this autumn — the new film “Charlie’s Angels”(Charlie’s Angels). This time the actress came to the premiere in London. In front of photographers also appeared partner Kristen on the set of Naomi Scott and Ella of Malinska and the Director of the film Elizabeth banks.
Stuart has chosen to release a plaid dress with open shoulders from Thom Browne. Evening the way it complemented the black-and-white sneakers from Nike. It should be noted that this is not the first time such a Shoe “revolt” from the actress. So, on the red carpet at the Cannes film festival she once walked barefoot altogether, removing the stiletto heels. So Kristen then expressed the protest of the dress code requiring women to wear heels. To stay warm in the outdoor area, Stewart also threw on the shoulders of black short sheepskin coat.
It should be noted that the sequence of Prime, the actress will soon continue. So, early next year in wide release have to go out another tape with her participation — “Seeberg” (Seberg). Recently, the network appeared the first trailer of the tape. The world premiere took place at the Venice film festival.