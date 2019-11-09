Kristen Stewart in extravagant Luka went on the show
Paparazzi caught Kristen Stewart on the streets of new York when she returned from a morning show Good Morning America. The actress looked stylish. It was an extravagant masculine suit that consisted of a short jacket with podchinennymi sleeves and wide pants, and an unusual bra in the same color with a cutout between the Breasts.
Eyes she had sunglasses on her neck — lots of chains with pendants and the arm bracelet. Star bow made ruffled styling.
Our attention was drawn to the pants of Stuart, and particularly the groin area, where something protruded. I wonder what it really was: just a crease or a smartphone in your pocket?