Kristen Stewart is pictured in the punk style was unrecognizable
Kristen Stewart took part in a new photo shoot starring a punk. The star of the Saga “Twilight” has become unrecognizable, hitting fans a fresh way.
Hollywood celebrity decided to experiment by being invited to star in Vogue. Photographers from a South Korean newspaper has chosen to present the actress in a new form and managed to surprise fans with the transformation. Renowned photographer hay V. Kang, who worked with many Western stars, including Victoria Beckham, decided to offer the readers their own vision of the image of the actress and has completely changed the approach to makeup. Kristen Stewart is known as a lover of experimenting with length and hair color, but always tries to focus on the unchanged parts, preferring the dark shadows and eyebrows colored at the same time make-up the stars were bright.
Fans, after reviewing the posted photos, commented on them, a celebrity has become even more alien appearance. Nevertheless, many welcomed the change, praising idol for courage and talent.