Kristen Stewart named two favorite Actresses, which equals

Who allocates the 29-year-old star of screens and considers his idol?
Kristen Stewart has become the main character of one of the famous American publications — Stellar, noting with colleagues the anniversary 150th issue of the magazine. In addition to shooting the cover, the actress answered the interviewer’s questions, one of which concerned the role models in the profession. Kristen did not dissemble and immediately singled out the two idols, calling jodie foster (“unique” and “anti-Hollywood star positive value”) and cate Blanchett (“If we were to represent the human race on an alien planet, she would have headed the list”). And what Actresses would you send to represent all earthlings?