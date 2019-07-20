Kristen Stewart on vacation with Stella Maxwell in Italy
Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell, who recently restored relations, went to the azure coast of the island of Capri, to spend time with each other and friends. Enjoy the sun for a long time failed because the paparazzi was right there.
Kristen and Stella went on a sea voyage. Unlike friend, Stuart went for a swim in the sea, having to exchange pleasantries with annoying photographers. For sunbathing, the actress reacted responsibly and get rid of the top of the swimsuit. Not paying attention to the photographers, the star sitting comfortably on Board.
And in the evening Kristen, already fully dressed, she got her fans, whom she did not refuse to selfie. Maxwell tried not to look at eyes of the paparazzi, but boasted a photo in his Instagram account.
We will remind, about the reunion of two former lovers became known in may of this year, six months after their separation. For some time the tabloids did not undertake to say that Kristen and Stella meet again, but soon it became clear and without statements from the star couple.