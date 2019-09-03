Kristen Stewart presented her new film at the Venice film festival
This weekend in Venice premiere of the autobiographical film about actress Jean Seberg. To submit a picture came actress Kristen Stewart, star of “Once in Hollywood” Margaret Coelli, screen superheroine from “Deadpool” Zazie Bitts and others.
On the red carpet at the Venice film festival Kristen Stewart came out in the dress and accessories from the fashion house of Chanel. It was joined by the film’s Director, Benedict Andrews, and her colleagues Margaret Coelli in a dress by Gucci and Zazie Bitts, which this evening gave preference to the brand Miu Miu. From the male half caste in Venice came Anthony Mackie and Jack O’connell. Among the star guests of the premiere was model Barbara Palvin and Sara Sampaio.
“To spite of enemies” tells the story of the life and death of Jean Seberg, which at the end of the 60s began to openly support the party of the Black Panthers, defending the rights of the black population of the United States. It has attracted the attention of the FBI and paid for their beliefs, reputation, child and even life.
Most critics praised the efforts of Stewart, who in the film speaks two languages and is not afraid explicit scenes. However, the scenario, in their opinion, insufficiently reveals the main character, to feel its history.