Kristen Stewart shines on the cover of Vanity Fair
After so many months, the 29-year-old Kristen Stewart once again tried on feminine images for the September issue of Vanity Fair. The star of “Charlie’s Angels” not only took part in a photo shoot and graced the cover of the issue, but also admitted that he believes in ghosts, and told what kind of people she prefers to meet.
“I enter into relationships only with those who complement me,” said the actress, looking to Stella Maxwell, which brought along with him to the shooting. Kristen also speculate about what people see her as often, their vision matches the reality. “I’m not a rebel. This is not me being contrary on purpose. I just want people to like me,” admitted Stewart.
Recently, the network appeared the first frame of the biographical drama “Seeberg”. Speaking about the actress Jean Seberg, whose hard fate was the basis of the film, Kristen said that on the set had the feeling, as if her spirit was invisibly present there. Perhaps, these words led to the publication in question, does star in ghosts at all.
“I talk to them. If I’m in some strange small town, having acted in a movie, or get into the creepy house, I can literally say something like: “Please don’t. Anyone, not just me.” Who knows what ghosts, but there’s definitely some energy that I’m sensitive,” — said the actress.