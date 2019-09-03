Kristen Stewart spoke about the College and Robert Pattinson: “we took a lot”
Kristen Stewart took part in the elegant photoshoot for UK Harper’s Bazaar and shared the revelations of his personal life. 29-year-old actress told that marred her relationship with Robert Pattinson, what effect her sexual orientation to a career in the film and why she agreed to become the star of the new “Charlie’s Angels”.
About the affair of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson raised in 2008 after the incredible success of the movie “Twilight”. On-screen Bella Swan and Edward Cullen met for several years, during which the actors chose not to comment on their relationship. However, for the Harper’s Bazaar Stuart made an exception.
When Rob and I were together, we had no example to which we could navigate. We took a lot, and in attempts to control at least one aspect of our lives we said to each other: “We’re not going to talk about it. Never. Just because it concerns only the two of us
— said Kristen.
In those days the paparazzi had a lot to run for the celebrity couple for the sake of successful shots, however, since, as the actress revealed her sexual orientation to get her on a date with women is not a problem. The problem is, how it affects his career.
I have said many times: “Do yourself a favor and don’t hold my girlfriend’s hand on the people, then you might get in a Marvel movie”. With such people I do not want to work
— said Stewart.
On the question of why she joined the “Charlie’s Angels”, Kristen replied:
Because of Elizabeth banks. I’m her biggest fan. It always seemed to me that she doesn’t think I’m a freak.