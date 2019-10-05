Kristen Stewart surprised fans by wearing a floor-length dress
29-year-old actress Kristen Stewart arrived at the Zurich film festival, where it received the award for her role in the film “Seeberg”.
Track Kristen came out in a tweed dress black and red with white rim on the chest. The way Kristen added a metal chain on the neck with an interesting pin, rich eye makeup with black feathered arrows and stylish styling, the Chronicle reports.info with reference to TSN.
Stewart is not as young, and bruises under the eyes do not hide under a thick layer of makeup, but that she seems not a bit worried.
We will remind, earlier on the premiere of the film at the Venice film festival, Stewart wore a brown short jacket, which is not the best way stressed area of her abdomen, and which, it seems, wore no bra.
But in ordinary life, the star is quite often neglected underwear.