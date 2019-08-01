Kristen Stewart talks to ghosts
Kristen Stewart posed for the September issue of Vanity Fair. The actress also told us a bit about yourself.
29-year-old star of “Charlie’s Angels” appeared in the feminine images. Photoset, which was attended by Kristen, very gentle and romantic. In the pictures the actress is not looked like a rebel, which it considers the public.
In an interview, Stewart admitted that communicates with people who complement her. On the occasion of his rebellion, the celebrity said:
“I’m not a rebel. This is not me being contrary on purpose. I just want people to like me”.
And it turned out that Christine believes in ghosts:
“I talk to them. If I’m in some strange small town, having acted in a movie, or get into the creepy house, I can literally say something like: “Please don’t. Anyone, not just me.” Who knows what ghosts, but there’s definitely some energy that I’m sensitive”.
So during the filming of the drama “Seeberg” the girl felt the invisible presence of the protagonist, Jean Seberg, the role which she plays in the film.