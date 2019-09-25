Kristina Asmus spoke about the divorce with Garik Kharlamov
Famous Russian actress, star of TV series “Interns” Christina Asmus, which for several months in the media divorce with her husband Garik Kharlamov, made a Frank admission. The star first spoke about family relationships and said, why not wearing a wedding ring.
The actress doesn’t understand why the audience just now noticed the absence of her wedding ring. She stated that neither she nor her husband hasn’t are a symbol of marriage. Christine did not explain why they had decided not to wear rings, but assured that it is not associated with problems in the family or divorce.
“We Garik rings did not wear ever. Don’t want to. So, we already have enough and the reader to divorce”, — said Asmus.
Recall, the divorce Kharlamov and Asmus say several months. Christina herself fueled the rumors by appearing in Yalta at the festival “Eurasian bridge” without a wedding ring. Not wearing the symbol of marriage and Kharlamov. Moreover, the couple are vacationing separately and not appearing together at social events.
The disorder in the family were alleged to have occurred because of jealousy. Kharlamov really don’t like that the wife acted completely Nude in explicit sex scene in the film Text.
