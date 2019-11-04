Kristina Orbakaite said about the novels of the younger son
Known Russian singer Kristina Orbakaite told about the novels of the youngest son of Denis Baisarov, who allegedly found with a striking blonde named Maria, and even introduced her family.
Star’s mother was not aware of the heart of 21-year-old son. Christina says that Danny didn’t introduced her to his chosen and do not share details of his personal life. She thinks this is normal.
“Now another, you know, young people. They will choose to understand, so let back walk”, — commented Orbakaite in the program “You wouldn’t believe!”
The singer said that not forcing children their opinion and allows them to make their own decisions, including the selection of satellites. She was not sure whether Denis to consult with her before you make a proposal to his girlfriend. As in his time did the elder son Nikita.
“My children are not particularly consulted, already put before the fact: this is my future wife and all”, — says the singer.
Recall that Kristina Orbakaite — the mother of three children. Eldest son, 28-year-old Nikita Presnyakov were married in 2017, builds its own life and career.
21-year-old Denis Baysarov received a bachelor’s degree in London, living abroad. Also Cristina and her husband Michael Zemtsov a daughter Claudia, who was 7 years old.
