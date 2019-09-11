Ksenia Mishina and Jack the cat barely hide the feelings on the floor
The third live show of Dancing with the stars 2019 prepared the fans more intrigue and piquant details. Note that almost from the first broadcast (August 25) in the networks talking about a possible romantic relationship one of the couples favorites. We are talking about the actress Ksenia Mishina and choreographer Wife cat.
The fact that even during the first broadcast when the couple performed the Foxtrot, Jack the cat passionately kissed his stellar partner.
“When we rehearsed this dance, our kisses weren’t real! And on the floor Jack kissed me for real. To lose him was very difficult,” admitted Mike.
“I really took a passion, when you’ve got such a beautiful, sexy woman. You find it hard to resist,” says the cat.
After the first broadcast and its participants, and the members of the jury believe — between Xenia and Eugene were born of the relationship.
During the third broadcast of Dancing with the stars (September 8), the pair decided to answer tricky questions.
“Friends, now a lot of talk about our Zhenya relationship, but…” begins Mike.
“But I say, on the floor we can afford more than is allowable in real life now,” summed up Jack the cat.
On the third live cat and Mishina presented a passionate tango, which the jury assessed 27 points (out of 30 possible).
Ksenia Mishina and Eugene the cat – tango – dancing with the stars 2019
“Sometimes I believe in this game. And I think, maybe between you and the truth is that it originated. You’re such an actress, Ksenia. Me and you both moved somewhere in other worlds. You get along so well together,” commented dance Francisco Gomez.
“I see your drama, when the feelings and morality go together,” — also said the performance of the pair Catherine Kuchar.
Note that the choreographer Eugene the Cat has a wife — Natalia Tatarintseva. In addition, Ksenia Mishina she brings up the son of Plato.