Ksenia Mishina, MICHELLE ANDRADE and Eugene the cat performed a tango for three
Only in the eleventh live of the project “Tantsi z with stars” during which time the flooring is back favorite members of past seasons, made a pair of Ksenia Mishina and Eugene the Cat, joined the party last season, a popular singer MICHELLE ANDRADE.
The trio performed a passionate tango for three with a soundtrack from the movie “Scent of a woman”.
In the story of the girl that appeared on the floor in sexy black dresses, competed for the attention of Eugene, even using weapons to each other than did not leave indifferent judges, who appreciated the dance trio.
“Tango, like roulette. But you, Xenia, and all the time the opponent by the throat to hold and passionate dance to dance. Frankly, I am impressed by women who for the sake of victory ready to walk on the edge of the abyss. And despite the fact that technology, I you still is not enough, your office romance with a Cat deserves from me a red rose,” said Catherine Kuchar, which all the rooms were marked red or black colors.
In the end, the couple received from the judges the maximum number of points — 40.
Recall, in today’s broadcast couple who fall in the risk zone, will fight for the chance to stay in the project. They will have to demonstrate the dance, which will be a surprise for them. The decision which of them will continue to have judges evaluating technical training pairs.