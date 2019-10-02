Ksenia Mishina showed a seven years old son (photo)
Popular actress Ksenia Mishina, surprised sexy way to show “Tantsi z with stars”, showed a grown up son. She congratulated Plato with 7 birthday, and has published several pictures of the boy. The feast he celebrated with friends.
“How rapidly time flies. You’re such a grown and independent…”, — wrote Ksenia under the photo. She remembered how she and a friend were pregnant and now their boys are friends and teach mothers life.
“Son so proudly sounds to me… for the past seven years. Still can’t believe I’m a mom so cool”, — admitted the actress.
The boy she gave birth in 23 years in Sevastopol. There he went to school. Raise a son to help her parents. The actress often visits them in the Crimea, the parents with their son visit with Xenia in Kiev. Married to the father of the child Ksenia was never released. She left him when I was pregnant.
Now her acting career went up. After a typical role of a bitch in the series, she received a vivid role in the drama “Resposta”, adds popularity and ranked dance project.
30-year-old Xenia starred in spicy photo shoot for a glossy magazine appearing in sexual images without clothes.
In a recent interview with Masha Efrosinina Mishin admitted that her personal life is not easy. The actress regrets that once stole from the family of a married man.
