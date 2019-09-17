Ksenia Sobchak became the host of the program “Let them talk”
Russian journalist Ksenia Sobchak, who played the flamboyant wedding by Konstantin Bogomolov, was leading on the First channel. This was reported very original. In the video Sobchak, lying in a bubble bath, on the phone and said “Hello, Andrew. Imagine, he made me an offer impossible to refuse. Yeah. It will change my whole life.” Then a shot rings out, Ksenia laughing, on the screen appears “Soon”.
Andrey Malakhov meets Xenia in her own way, posting your video. The former host of “Let them talk” with his wife Natalia Shkuleva are in the bathroom. “Yes, my dear. Do you know how much he was like you”, — said the showman and throws up.
Presumably, Sobchak will lead the program “Let them talk”. It’s the show’s producer Andrey Razin called “the biggest dump in the country.”
By the way, Ksenia Sobchak has officially announced the divorce with Maxim Vitorgan in the air, “Let them talk”. General Director of channel one Konstantin Ernst — a friend of Sobchak, he was a guest star on a noisy wedding. And Andrey Malakhov was a witness in the Church, he held a crown above the head of Xenia.
Officially, neither Ksenia Sobchak, nor the First channel information is not confirmed. It is not excluded that Sobchak will maintain the author’s entertainment. A flamboyant wedding is a great move before the start of a new show.
