Ksenia Sobchak cursed Christina Asmus for the chest
Famous TV host Ksenia Sobchak, which attracts the attention of every exit with a “young” husband Konstantin Bogomolov has suffered because of someone else’s sex. The fact that Ksenia has interviewed actor Alexander Petrov, who played a major role in the acclaimed Russian film “Text.”
Ksenia placed the announcement of the interview on YouTube, accompanied by a bright picture — frames from the movie. After the premiere, the network is talking about Frank bed scenes heroes Christina Asmus and Ivan Jankowski.
The algorithm ceased to recommend an interview, defining it “almost porn”, and ceased to recommend a movie to users due to the shots of a naked breast Asmus. This led to the fact that the video on YouTube is not scored the desired number of views.
“Suffered because of someone else’s sex. Precisely because of the naked Boobs of Kristina Asmus. Damn you, Christina, with her big Tits” — outraged Sobchak.
Asmus not made to wait long with a response. “Ksenia, Tits if not watery was the top would be secured. But looked you in the interview perfectly! Damn it”, — said Cristina.
to keep yourself in shape.
We will remind, after the filming of explicit scenes with Christina Asmus rumors about divorce with Garik Kharlamov. Later, the actress denied the rumors and assured that she and her husband are all well.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter