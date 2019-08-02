Ksenia Sobchak has married again: what do we know about the chosen one (photos)
After her divorce from actor Maxim Vitorgan 37-year-old Ksenia Sobchak did not go to the bachelorette. She had an affair with 44-year-old Director Konstantin Bogomolov while still married. The couple first hid their relationship. They were caught together during trips abroad and social events.
The Director publicly admitted Xenia in love. “I love you”, — he wrote under a video with Sobchak. And on her hand, on her ring finger appeared engagement ring.
They say the couple decided to legalize their relationship and preparing for the wedding. The exact date is not yet known, but they say the ceremony will take place in September. It is reported, citing secret sources, Telegram channel Dark Cosmo.
“We have a very zhirnyuchy exclusive. Konstantin Bogomolov and Ksenia Sobchak are getting married! The celebration is scheduled for September. We wonder whether this time the dress is from Ulyana Sergeenko and do not turn a wedding into an immersive show, for example?” — announced today, the telegram channel Dark Cosmo.
We will remind, marriage Sobchak and Vitorgan lasted six years. After the break the pair kept friendships together and has a son of Plato. They say the marriage ended because of the affair Sobchak with Bogomolov. Vitorgan was out with an opponent, even fought with him. He is now Dating young actress Nino Ninidze, which he noticed during a holiday in Odessa.
Behind Constantine — not the current marriage with actress Daria Moroz, who gave birth to the Director’s daughter Anna. The couple broke up last year.
