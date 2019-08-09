Ksenia Sobchak is pregnant by lover
Famous Russian TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak, who is married to film Director Konstantin Bogomolov, was pregnant with his child. This was the reason that the couple decided to get married in the near future. So says well-known Russian blogger Lena Miro.
In his column in LiveJournal it assumes that the only way Sobchak “persuaded” Bogomolov take her to wife.
“I was wondering how Sobchak’ll get my Mantis to marry her. Assumed that stuffing about a wedding in September aims to appeal to the conscience of male — like, do not disgrace, get me officially, not secretly as his mistress! But it was easier, she flew”, — said Miro.
Such conclusions she did from attending Sobchak and Bogomolov premiere of Quentin Tarantino in Moscow. Miro noticed rounded tummy Xenia and other “signs” of pregnancy.
“When I watched the video from the premiere of the Tarantino film, where Sobchak came with Bogomolov I, like any other woman, it was clear that pregnant. This awkward gait. Careful movement. Clothing that hides floated in waist figure. And, most importantly, the gesture of an expectant mother protects the stomach. She month third or fourth” — written by Lena.
Also discussing a possible wedding date. They say it will be held on September 13.
Neither Sobchak nor Bogomolov is not commenting, while not hide their relationship. Appear together at public events and do not hide their feelings. “I love you” — wrote Konstantin in the Network under the photo of Xenia.
Ex-husband Sobchak Maxim Vitorgan, with whom she had a son of Plato, also does not suffer from loneliness. He had an affair with a young actress Nino Ninidze.
