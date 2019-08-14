Ksenia Sobchak showed rounded belly (photo, video)
37-year-old Ksenia Sobchak is pregnant by a lover of the Director Konstantin Bogomolov. So says blogger Elena Miro. Sobchak this sensational news has not commented. She loved enjoying a holiday in Italy, publishing sharing photos and videos. On one of them where she is posing in a beige gown delicate lace trim, it is clearly visible rounded tummy. “Catch happiness”, — signed short video Ksenia.
View this post in Instagram
Subscribers in the comments under the video, no doubt — is Sobchak really expecting a baby. And this video is proof of that.
For the first time about a possible pregnancy Sobchak spoke after she attended the premiere of Quentin Tarantino’s “Once in Hollywood”. After watching the journalist, Elena Miro made their conclusions.
“This awkward gait. Careful movement. Clothing that hides floated in waist figure. And, most importantly, the gesture of an expectant mother protects the stomach — Yes, you are screwed. Month third or fourth”, she said.
Recall, the wedding Sobchak and Bogomolov to be held on September 13 this year on Friday.
