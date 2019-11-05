Ksenia Sobchak touched by a network of touching greetings from the young son (video)
Famous Russian TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak celebrates 38th birthday. New husband Konstantin Bogomolov, shocking wedding which took place in September, gently congratulated his wife. He has published in romantic Instagram post in which he called Ksenia sun.
Network Sobchak congratulate friends and stellar colleagues. The birthday girl also revealed what a surprise for her son Platon, whom she bore in marriage with ex-husband Maxim Vitorgan. The blond kid to read the verse and told my mother in love. Video greetings Sobchak has published on his page in Instagram.
“I am very happy❤ Thank you to everyone who to this happiness involved”, — wrote Ksenia under the video.
Sobchak met the birthday together with Bogomolov and friends aboard a private plane. “Wild luxury” — said Sobchak, drinking champagne, and added, that it was still the holiday is not celebrated.
