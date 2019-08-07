Ksenia Sobchak was named the cause of death of Alla werber
Native Russian socialite and business lady, fashion Director of TSUM store, and Vice-President of company Mercury Alla werber, who died suddenly on August 6, has not yet commented on her death and not called the causes of sudden death. It is known that the woman abruptly became ill on holiday in Italy. She was hospitalized in the clinic of Forte dei Marmi. But doctors failed to save Alla werber. First there was a version that Alla Konstantinovna died from anaphylactic shock after dinner in the restaurant. Other sources reported that she was very ill for a long time — several years of fighting with blood cancer.
The real cause of death has called TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak, who knows the family close werber. She wrote in her Telegram-channel information from relatives.
“Alla werber became ill last night. She was in the Italian town of Forte dei Marmi. Last night she was taken to the hospital with a diagnosis of “sepsis”, sepsis. Instant reaction. Its hooked up to a machine, to fight for life flew by Israeli doctors. Here are the details you managed to learn from the closest people”, — said Sobchak.
She also added that her daughter werber with children is now in Italy. Family is very grieved at the death of a loved one.
“Alla Konstantinovna whole year was sick, had suffered at his feet, two of pneumonia, and no one knew. This morning she was gone. But I was at her 60th birthday last year in Barvikha Luxury village and saw a successful and bright woman”, — said Sobchak.
Just two days ago, she welcomed the guests and shared a photo with Cycling. “I feel like a schoolgirl” — she wrote under a photo from a walk.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter