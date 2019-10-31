Kseniya Sobchak spoke for the first time about her second pregnancy
Famous TV host Ksenia Sobchak, which has long been suspected of pregnancy, again gave rise to speak about the possibility of replenishment in star family. Recently she appeared at the presentation of the new show channel “Super”, the producer of which is.
Xenia knew that her will to remove the camera, however, chose a form-fitting outfit — through black dress was clearly visible rounded tummy.
Journalists directly asked Sobchak: who are you waiting for — a boy or a girl? “I do not comment on this issue”, — said Xenia. By the reaction it was visible that to speak on this theme it does not intend. However, in other pictures it is seen that the shape of Xenia in the waist area has changed markedly.
during the interview.
And during a conversation with Svetlana Loboda, Sobchak was reminiscing about the first pregnancy, as about a bad dream. She admitted that her hair fell out and spoiled the teeth.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter