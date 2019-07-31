Kuma Kate Middleton and “the matchmaker” Meghan Markle at the same time become mothers (photos)
The daughter of British aristocrat, Baron von Westenholz, 33-year-old violet background Westenholz first became a mother. Violet is known for the fact that she introduced his childhood friend Prince Harry, American actress Meghan Markle. The Baroness runs a PR Director for fashion brand Ralph Lauren. In June 2016, it has close ties with Markle, organizing an advertising campaign featuring star of the series “Force majeure”. Already about a month after the first meeting violet and Megan, in July, held a “blind date” actress and the Prince, followed by their rapid novel.
She and violet have found their own love later on — in the face of 30-year-old Manager of a prestigious London restaurant Archie Seymour (as you know, the name “Archie” gave its born in may of this year, the first-born Megan and Harry). As the newspaper writes Daily Mail, a baby girl called Liroy. According to some, violet, who played the role of “Cupid,” and Archie Seymour had already invited Megan and Harry’s godfather to his daughter.
Megan and violet
Violet with her daughter
Almost simultaneously became a mother and one of her best friends Kate Middleton — Sophie Snaggs. She is the godmother of the Duchess of Cambridge — one of the godparents of her daughter Charlotte. Newborn baby was given the name Amalia rose Charlotte. Sophie married Robert Carter in September of last year. Princess Charlotte and Prince George took part in held in the County of Norfolk wedding ceremony as flower girls party dress and a pageboy.
Sophie many years a friend of the Middleton family. She was among the guests at the wedding of Kate and Prince William, and younger sister of Catherine, Pippa Middleton. She was present at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Princess Charlotte and Prince George at the wedding of Sophie and Robert
By the way, once miss Snaggs met the best friend of Prince William — Thomas van Straubenzee, who is also a godfather of Princess Charlotte.
