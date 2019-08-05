Kuzma Skryabin and the group “druga Rika” received a star on the “walk of stars” in Kiev
At the Kiev “star Square” at the Mall “Gulliver” continue to access stars known to Ukrainians. The alley added two more tablets to the memory of the legendary musician Kuzma Scriabin (Andrey Kuzmenko), and in honor of the group “druga Rika”.
According to the “Uriadovyi Kurier”, on the opening of a star was attended by the widow Kuzma, founder of the Foundation. Kuzma Scriabin Svetlana babiychuk and his daughter.
“I’m not supposed to stand here and not for me to say these words. Always, when the concert was over, Andrew said “thanks, people”. Thank you, Andrew, that you are in our hearts and souls. Thank you for what you gave us hope and faith, and everyone was given the right to be like you, and that everyone had the right to make mistakes. And was a true patriot of his country. Making the world a better, cherish family and remember: when we leave here, life will continue and there will be only what we leave here. Thank you, folks, thank you for your support”, — said Svetlana during the opening.
We will remind, Andrey Kuzmenko died in a traffic accident on 2 February 2015. The car, at the wheel which was the musician, collided with a milk tanker. Kuzma died on the spot.
The group “druga Rika” didn’t expect in their honor in Kiev will be a star.
“Star square” appeared in Kiev in 2015. Today residents and guests of the capital happy 31 star.At alle you can see signs singer Nina Matvienko, actors Vladimir Goryansky, Bogdan Stupka, Ada Rogovtseva, the group “SKY” and other representatives of the spheres of theatre, cinema, music and sport.