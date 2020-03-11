Kyiv half marathon was postponed due to coronavirus
March 11, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Tenth Kyiv international half marathon, which was scheduled for April 4-5, has been postponed due to the coronavirus.
This was announced by the organizing company Run Ukraine.
“Run Ukraine is not considering the cancellation of the event. Kyiv international half marathon will be held in 2020, but other dates in the second half of the year,” reads the Facebook company.
New date promised to call after the negotiation with the Kiev authorities in late March.
Kyiv half marathon is expected to involve 16,500 people.
We will remind that in connection with the threat of the spread of coronavirus in Kiev from 12 to 31 March imposed a ban on mass events with the participation of more than 60 people.