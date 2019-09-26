Kyiv will return the Crimea, this question is closed once and forever — Lukashenko
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko believes that Ukraine can forget about the return of the Crimea. Repeating the thesis of Russian propaganda, Lukashenko said that the issue of Crimea is closed, and the Peninsula will not return control of the Ukraine.
“I think not. This question is closed once and for all, “—said Lukashenko at the meeting with Ukrainian media.
We will remind, earlier in Russia was dissatisfied with the policy of Lukashenka, namely, the refusal of Belarus from goods labeled “Made in Crimea”. Belarus recalled that Lukashenko did not recognize the Russian annexation of the Peninsula and, apparently, trying to “sit on two chairs”.
However, when the UN General Assembly in 2018, adopted a resolution on the protection of human rights in the Crimea, Belarus supported the Russian position and the resolution did not vote.
