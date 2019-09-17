KyivNotKiev: the Library of Congress corrected the spelling of the name of the Ukrainian capital
The library of Congress in Washington has officially entered the correct use of the name of the capital of Ukraine in English is Kyiv instead of Kiev.
This is stated in the message on the page of the online campaign #CorrectUA on Twitter.
“Friends, just got incredible news from Washington! The library of Congress officially introduced the use of the name of our capital Kyiv! Without a doubt, positive changes on a world scale will take time, but step by step we reach the goal!”— it is spoken in the message.
— #CorrectUA (@CorrectUA) September 17, 2019.
Due to the huge prestige of the Library of Congress throughout the world, this step will certainly contribute to the dissemination of new writing.
Recall that the information campaign #CorrectUA, initiated by the Ministry of foreign Affairs of Ukraine, was launched in October 2018. The foreign Ministry calls on foreign official institutions and commercial companies to abandon the use based on a Russian transcription of the names of Ukrainian cities and go to the correct: Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia. The campaign launched with a flash mob #KyivNotKiev.
Many European cities have already supported this initiative. In addition, the Council of the United States on geographical names took the decision to replace the official name of the Ukrainian capital from Kiev to Kyiv in the international database.
As previously reported “FACTS”, followed by the international airport named after Fryderyk Chopin in Warsaw, from December 2018 uses the English spelling of the names of Ukrainian cities, airports of Belgium began to write the name of the capital of Ukraine in accordance with Ukrainian transliteration of Kyiv instead of Kiev. In addition, recently the Prague airport Vaclav Havel moved to the correct transliteration of the name of the capital of Ukraine in Latin. Only the names have changed in more than 50 airports worldwide.
