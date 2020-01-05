“Kyivstar” is preparing a new wave of closures of obsolete tariffs
Ukrainian mobile operator “Kyivstar” is preparing a new wave of closures of obsolete tariffs. Subscribers have to choose from the updated list of the new rate or will be transferred to the new plan automatically.
This reports the analytical portal “Hvilya”.
The next wave of updates tariff plans will be held from January 15 to March 5, 2020. Users already receive a SMS with a warning about the replacement rates. The press service said that subscribers will be informed about changes in advance — not less than 7 days prior to the automatic replacement rate.
“Pay attention! Even if the caller did not have time to choose another tariff plan, after the automatic translation it will be free to change it to any valid rate,” — noted in “Kyivstar”.
As noted on the website of “Kyivstar”, the changes will affect 1.5 million subscribers.
“Also, from 15 January to 5 March 2020 to expire some older tariff plans prepaid, and subscribers will be invited to choose from the actual rates. In the context of these changes, for nearly 1500000 of its subscribers will be offered new tariff plans with lower cost. For example, part of the Kyivstar subscribers with the tariff “Unlimited Social networks 2018″ will be the offered rate less 25 UAH cost. Other subscribers who actively use mobile Internet, will be offered pricing plans with lots of megabytes”, — says the publication.
More than a dozen rates will go in the archive. Among them: Z-fare in 2018, Z-fare 2017, 2018 Unlimited Video, Unlimited Conversations 2018, Unlimited Social networks 2018, All together. Smart 2018, All together. Extra 2018, All together. Plus 2018, Online 4G+ 2018, Kyivstar 3G Online 2018, 2018 200 Maximum Unlimited, Maximum, Besley 2018, All together. Smart 2017, All together. Plus 2017.
At the moment on the website of “Kyivstar” presented new tariffs, which can be connected subscribers.