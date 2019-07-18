Kylie Jenner accused of abuse of photoshop
Kylie has not responded to the criticism of fans.
The American model, sister Hollywood TV star Kim Kardashian — 21-year-old Kylie Jenner caught in the use of photoshop on photos in social networks, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to apostrophe.ua.
Reported by the Daily Mail, citing Instagram model. Kylie is now resting with his year-old daughter of Stormy and a friend in the Turks and Caicos Islands, where regularly shares spicy images. However, a few staff interested fans Kylie the most.
At first glance at the pictures there is nothing unusual, but the big-eyed fans noticed something was wrong. One of the photo strips on the cushions slightly curved. This gave them the idea that the processed in the photo editor.
“Next time you retouch pictures, make sure there is no behind pillows with vertical stripes”, “Photoshop-fail Kylie,” write commentators.