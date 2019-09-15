Kylie Jenner admired the splendid forms
Kylie Jenner and her sister vengeance took the PR collection spanx Kim Kardashian – Skims. They all starred in hot rollers, which show such a perfect shape makes a new line. And try to somehow mention things in their microblogs. Particularly successful in this 22-year-old Kylie Jenner. A girl who loves hot photos, will post all the new hot shots.
Recently on her page, has pictures where she poses in black bodysuit “shorts” mid-thigh and impressive cleavage. It should be noted that the novelty really stressed seductive curves of the girl made her waist visually thinner the breast is higher and bigger, but the hips already. Kylie appeared in a sexy image for the shooting – with expressive make-up and luxurious styling. “I’m just obsessed with a new collection Skims”, – wrote the girl in the photo. And immediately received the answer that it just looks amazing. In stories it is said that these things are necessary to every girl.