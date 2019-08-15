Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian has released a joint collection perfume
Rumors that the 38-year-old Kim Kardashian and 22-year-old Kylie Jenner will be United to jointly launch a perfume, went back to the beginning of the summer. And finally today the sisters announced a new collection of fragrances KKW X KYLIE. The wife of Kanye West was published in Instagram a photo where she and Kylie posing in bright outfits.
I am glad to present you our debut collaboration. The collection includes three fragrances in bottles in the shape of lips of red, pink and sudovogo colors, each worth $ 40. I can’t wait when they go on sale. The launch will take place next Friday, August 23, at 12:00,
signed it a shot.
The advertising campaign was directed by a team of music group Hype Williams. As for the flavors (the composition was placed into the vial, which is inspired by the lips of Kylie), then Nude Lips — vanilla-musk, Red Lips — intense floral, it is woven from white flowers, vanilla and musk, and Pink Lips — floral-coconut with pink musk, sandalwood and amber.
The mother of four children also published in stories of promovideo of the new line. Recall, this is not the first collaboration of the founding and Kylie KKW Beauty Cosmetics. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have created together two collections of makeup. The last one was released in November 2018.