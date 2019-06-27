Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott still in a relationship? The index that reassures the fans! (PHOTO)
While Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott worry fans who wonder if they have separated, a new clue proves the opposite!
Endless rumors! Yes meltynauts, for several weeks, the two lovers are at the heart of the wildest theories. Indeed, Internet users wonder if they would not have separated so much they seemed to be ignored on the social networks for some time. While Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian were betrayed by Jordyn Woods in KUWTK episode 11 , are the couple really on the verge of breaking up? Admittedly, the pretty brunette had been quite cold when she had wished a good Father’s Day to Travis Scott while forgetting to identify it. However, even though some had quickly jumped to conclusions, it was impossible to know what it really was.
For the latest publication in which the youngest of the most popular clan in the United States made a statement to his daughter’s father dated May 6 last. What worry the followers of the young woman who wondered if she had decided to leave the rapper following rumors of infidelities. But fortunately, everything seems to go for the best between the two lovebirds since when the mother of Stormi went to Paris, the young man commented with emojis. The proof that they are always together. While waiting for more info, Kylie Jenner proved that she had given up surgery by showing off her look.